WWE News: Sonya Deville Takes a New Job on Smackdown, Big E. Retains Intercontinental Title

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sonya Deville is looking to put the past behind her, and has taken a new job opportunity on Smackdown. After returning to WWE on last week’s episode, Deville appeared in a segment with WWE producer and semi-authority figure Adam Pearce. Deville said that she’s looking forward to helping Pearce out, though her job responsibility are not yet clear. You can see the segment below:

– WWE posted a clip from Big E.’s successful US Championship defense against Apollo Crews on Friday’s show:

