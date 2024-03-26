wrestling / News
Spoiler On Star Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
March 26, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler on a star set to appear on this week’s WWE NXT. Fightful Select reports that Natalya is set to appear on tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
According to the report, Natalya will be accepting the open challenge issued by Lola Vice on Monday night. This will not be Natalya’s first appearance on NXT; she previously had a feud with Cora Jade on the brand in May 2022.
Fightful Select also notes that Karmen Petrovic is set to be involved in the match.
