Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week's episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite.

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR def. Top Flight

* Chris Jericho and the JAS came out. Jericho proclaimed himself the best ROH World Champion of all time, which led to Claudio Castagnoli coming out and challenging Jericho to a title match. Jericho shot him down because there was nothing he could offer Jericho. Matt Menard then suggested that if Castagnoli loses the match he has to join the JAS, and Claudio agreed. The match was set for ROH Final Battle.

* Darby Allin def. Anthony Henry

* Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade def. the Dark Order, which was only John Silver and Alex Reynolds. 10 ran in later in the match, but turned on Silver. 10 laid out Evil Uno and unmasked him as -1 looked on upset from the stage. Alex Reynolds got put through a table, then 10 threw his mask at =1’s feet.