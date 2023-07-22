Spoilers For Tonight’s ROH Tapings Before AEW Collision

Ring of Honor taped several matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Newark, NJ. It was noted that there will be more matches taped after the show, in spite of reports earlier today that suggested there may not be. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

* Trish Adora def. Tina

* Leyla Hirsch def. B3cca

* The Embassy def. The Iron Savages & JT Davidson

* The Renegade Twins def. JC Storm & Tiara James

* Pure Rules: Josh Woods def. Eli Isom via submission. Mark Sterling challenge Katsuyori Shibata on behalf of Woods

* Tony Khan thanked the crowd and got a big pop and chants.