wrestling / News

Spoilers For Tonight’s ROH Tapings Before AEW Collision

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped several matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Newark, NJ. It was noted that there will be more matches taped after the show, in spite of reports earlier today that suggested there may not be. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

* Trish Adora def. Tina
* Leyla Hirsch def. B3cca
* The Embassy def. The Iron Savages & JT Davidson
* The Renegade Twins def. JC Storm & Tiara James
* Pure Rules: Josh Woods def. Eli Isom via submission. Mark Sterling challenge Katsuyori Shibata on behalf of Woods
* Tony Khan thanked the crowd and got a big pop and chants.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading