Starz Reveals First Look at Wrestling Drama Heels

– Starz shared the first look and photo stills today from the upcoming wrestling-themed television drama, Heels. You can check out those new images, featuring stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, below. Amell and Ludwig will be starring in the show as two wrestler brothers and rivals in a family-owned promotion.

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar CM Punk will have a role in the show as an adversary Amell’s character, and it could be a recurring role for the series.

The upcoming Starz show is written by Michael Waldron and has Mike O’Malley as its showrunner. It is described as follows: