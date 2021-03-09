wrestling / News
Starz Reveals First Look at Wrestling Drama Heels
– Starz shared the first look and photo stills today from the upcoming wrestling-themed television drama, Heels. You can check out those new images, featuring stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, below. Amell and Ludwig will be starring in the show as two wrestler brothers and rivals in a family-owned promotion.
As previously reported, former WWE Superstar CM Punk will have a role in the show as an adversary Amell’s character, and it could be a recurring role for the series.
The upcoming Starz show is written by Michael Waldron and has Mike O’Malley as its showrunner. It is described as follows:
Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.
Your first look at @StephenAmell and @alexanderludwig is here and it is GLORIOUS. #HeelSTARZ pic.twitter.com/AcgsuQ87nK
— Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) March 9, 2021
