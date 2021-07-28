Stephen Amell On CM Punk Appearing On Heels, Says He Asked About Return Rumors

Stephen Amell shares the screen with CM Punk in the upcoming Heels, and he recently talked about Punk’s work as well as rumors that Punk is returning to the ring. Amell appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote the new Starz show, which debuts on August 15th, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how Punk ended up on the show: “Phil [Punk’s real name] came, and it was a blessing. We had another actor, not a wrestler, set for the role of Ricky Rabies, but scheduling-wise it didn’t end up working out. All of a sudden, we got CM Punk on the show. I got to train with him a bit. Phil was so great in and out of the ring that we ended up bringing him back for the finale. Ricky Rabies and Jack Spade shared some bonding moments, mostly with Phil on the toilet, but it still counts.”

On the rumors Punk is in talks with AEW: “I don’t want to betray stuff that I’ve talked about with Phil. I actually texted him when all this stuff broke like, ‘You coming back?’ He sent me back a photo of a cat shrugging. As a general rule, anything in the world of pro wrestling that is going to piss Vince McMahon off and get his competitive juices flowing, is probably good for business. The one thing I know for sure is that Phil can still go. He’s in great shape. I would love to see those guys in AEW or WWE. Phil vs. Triple H, you name it, it’d be great.”