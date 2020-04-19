wrestling / News
Steve Austin Pays Tribute to Howard Finkel, Recalls Being Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame With Him
Steve Austin took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the late, great Howard Finkel. As you almost certainly know, the legendary WWE ring announcer passed away on Thursday at the age of 69.
Austin, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame the same year as Finkel, posted to his Instagram account to share both a picture of that HOF class and a more recent one with Finkel from Madison Square Garden. His post read:
Howard Finkel and myself at MSG in New York and in Houston where we were both inducted into the 2009 @wwe Hall Of Fame class. As you can see in the second picture it was a very strong class. Legendary. I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big League when he announced my name as I made my way to the ring in Madison Square Garden. I had been a fan of his for many years prior to my arrival in WWE.
Howard had a class and dignity about him when he was doing his job. His booming voice and credibility helped myself and countless others find an identity in each of our own personal wrestling journeys. I was caught off guard when I saw him for the last time at MSG. Clearly, he was not doing well. As we passed by each other on our way out I told him I loved him. Everybody loved Howard. And that’s the bottom line. Thanks to J for the picture.
