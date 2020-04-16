Legendary WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Dead At 69

WWE has announced on their official website that legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69.

Nicknamed ‘The Fink’, Finkel is responsible for announcing some of the bigger moments in WWE history, such as when Stone Cold Steve Austin won his first WWE title. He still worked for WWE over the years although his role was drastically reduced. CM Punk notably brought him out for Survivor Series in 2011 to a huge pop. He also did announcing for the 1000th episode of RAW, and (via a recording) the 25th anniversary of RAW.

He’s also wrestled on occasion and participated in WWE storylines. He defeated Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo match on an episode of RAW and once got into a brawl with Tony Chimel at the prodding of Chris Jericho.

He noted during his

411 would like to give our condolences to the Fink’s family, friends and fans.