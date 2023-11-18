wrestling / News

Street Profits Earn WWE Tag Team Title Match On WWE SmackDown

November 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Street Profits have earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by virtue of a win on this week’s Smackdown. The team defeated Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes on Friday’s show to win a future shot at the titles, currently held by The Judgment Day.

The Tag Team Championship match will take place on next week’s WWE Smackdown.

