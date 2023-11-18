Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s Friday and that means we’ve got another episode of WWE Smackdown. Survivor Series is coming up but darned if you’d know that based on Smackdown, which seems relegated to B Show status at this point. Roman Reigns seems to be taking time off until about the Rumble, Logan Paul is definitely not a week to week act, the tag team champions haven’t been here in any meaningful capacity in a long time, and most of the show still feels directionless. But that can still turn around, Santos Escobar split from the LWO but with Rey Mysterio out of action for a few weeks after his knee surgery there’s only so much traction that can get. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits desperately need something to do other than mess around with the LWO every week, but without tag team champions or a meaningful singles title to be seen there’s not a whole lot for them to do. There will be a triple threat tag team match with Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes vs. Street Profits for a shot at the titles but that should tell you a lot about the state of things here on Smackdown. Damage Control gained Asuka last week, and the countdown is on until Bayley and Dakota Kai get the boot leaving Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane running things. There’s a question about if Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Poochie can find a fourth teammate for a potential War Games match, but if that’s the direction they’ve got all of this show and one more to establish that. Jannetty Uso will be taking on LA Knight tonight and Solo Sikoa is scheduled to return, but again there’s just not a whole lot for him to do unless they’re ready to bring back AJ Styles and start that feud up, which might be overdue now that John Cena is back in Hollywood. Not a whole lot announced for Smackdown tonight, so let’s see what the show gives us and hope it’s good.

We open with a recap of the women’s stuff from last week and focusing on Asuka’s heel turn.

Once we got to the arena, here comes Damage Control. Oh joy, Road Dogg has joined commentary since Cory Graves is still out as he and Carmella welcomed a child very recently. I was kind of hoping Kevin Owens would be back, he was kind of great last week. Anyway everyone from Damage Control gets a mic. Bayley wants to have a good time and plays with the crowd before saying that her plan to bring in Asuka last week was a top moment. No one’s buying her being responsible for that. She calls this the strongest faction in WWE right now. She mocks Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi for not being ready for Asuka. Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi seem utterly disinterest in Bayley’s rambling then share words in Japanese. Dakota Kai does some translating and says someone here isn’t part of the new Damage Control. Tension builds before they say that because Bayley hasn’t invited Asuka in she’s not a member yet. Bayley offers a t-shirt to Asuka, and Asuka accepts. Iyo also said that Bayley, Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi challenged Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi to find another partner and have a War Games match. OK then. Shotzi shows up and dives onto a few of Damage Control, naturally Belair and Charlotte show up as well for a big brawl. Eventually the faces are ejected and the heels stand tall as the numbers are still with them.

After this break we’ll get that triple threat tag team match for a shot at Judgement Day’s belts.

Post break we find Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi in the back trying to regroup. Shotzi wants payback, and they promise they’ll get there but they need a fourth member. Belair asks if Charlotte knows someone, and Nick Aldis walks into frame to say he needs to know who their teammate is by the end of the show.

Back to the ring for our next match.

Match #1 – Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Three men in the ring at a time, one fall to a finish. Butch, Dawkins, and Prince start us off. They trade strikes and Dawkins tosses everyone around then tags in Ford who lands a dropkick to Butch before Prince takes a double flapjack. In the back Bobby Lashley watches TV at an odd angle. Ford keeps running wild on both Butch and Prince then tags in Dawkins. Dawkins unloads on Prince with punches then tags Ford again. Ford stomps on Butch but Butch fights back with chops before taking a short distance discus clothesline from Ford. Wilson blocks a back suplex on Prince then Prince tags in Wilson and they hit a double leaping attack onto Ford and Butch. Butch with a tag to Ridge and Ridge tosses Wilson around for a bit and then clotheslines him out of the ring. Wilson and Prince get set up for Bodhran Beating but Ford and Dawkins interrupt that, only to get beat for their troubles. Prince drops Butch on the floor then Wilson trips up Ridge and they wind up sending him into the ring steps to send us to break.

We come back to Ridge fighting off both Ford and Prince then Butch and Dawkins tag in. Butch gets to run wild for a bit because he’s a madman then he winds up kicking Dawkins out of the ring, which sets up Butch moonsaulting into everyone on the floor. Back in the ring Butch with a standing Shiranui but only a 2 count, then he goes for an armbar but Dawkins heaves him up, slams him into Prince then powerbombs Butch onto Prince and everyone’s down. Everyone tags in and Ridge eventually eats Wilson’s poor version of Nigel McGuinness’s Jawbreaker Lariat. Wilson and Ridge fight on the top rope, Prince making a blind tag, Ford with From the Heavens to Ridge then Prince follows with a guillotine leg drop to Ridge but both Dawkins and Butch have to break up the tag. In the back B-Fab talks with Bobby Lashley, that really should be Belair in that position. Butch tries to fight everyone but gets back dropped out of the ring, then Wilson and Prince eat a double drop kick, but here’s “make sure Ridge looks good” to double clothesline everyone. Butch tries a Brogue Kick but he accidentally hits Ridge, ultimately this sets up the Profits for the Revelation on Ridge to pick up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits won in 11:01

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: The Profits made the most sense as winners, Butch and Ridge are glorified jobbers without Sheamus and Pretty Deadly aren’t quite ready for a title program. Whether the Profits actually win the belts remains to be seen.

Post match Bobby Lashley celebrates with the Profits on the entrance stage.

Bianca Belair talks with Michin in the back as we head to break.

That was a bad omen for Michin I guess, we come back to Michin getting attacked by all of Damage Control to take her out of the running for the face partner. At this point I’m pretty sure it’s Becky Lynch but we’ll have to wait.

Next, a recap of Santos Escobar turning on Rey Mysterio last week.

Back to the ring, here’s Dragon Lee to no reaction. You’d like to hear something for him after a few weeks on TV by this point. Axiom will be his opponent tonight, are they going to revive the cruiserweight title or something with some of these specific NXT showcase guys?

Match #2: Dragon Lee vs. Axiom

They shake hands to get things going. Some quick counter holds from both men, Axiom tries a backslide but only 1 then Lee catches a running Victory Roll for 2 before Lee finally grabs a side headlock. Some rope running and Lee intercepts a jumping Axiom with a dropkick that sends Axiom out of the ring, then Lee dives onto him as well. Back in the ring Lee with a slingshot dropkick into the corner. Basement dropkick in the corner from Lee gets a 2 count and we head to break.

Post break Axiom with an armdrag then a running dropkick to send Lee out of the ring. Axiom then jumps to the top rope and hits a high amplitude moonsault to the floor and wipes out Lee. Back in the ring Axiom heads up top but misses a flying nothing then Lee lands a superkick. Lee up top now but Axiom catches him with an elbow and they both head up top and fight over the position. They trade some elbows and Axiom winds up in the tree of woe then Lee kills him with a double stomp but only a near fall. Lee with a few chops then Axiom fires up and unloads with strikes then hits a wicked dropkick. Half nelson suplex from Axiom then a running kick but Lee catches him with a brainbuster to halt his momentum. Axiom counters a lifting Liger Bomb with a truly wonderful Canadian Destroyer, that should have been a finish but Lee kicks out at 2. Lee, who cares not for selling, kicks Axiom in the head then heads up top, but he takes too long and Axiom kicks him. Axiom climbs up with Lee, top rope Spanish Fly and a nice one but again only a near fall, the ref had to alter his cadence there at the end. Boot from Axiom but Lee then hoists him up for a one armed Liger Bomb but again only 2. Knee strike from Lee, then Operation Dragon (the running Shiranui) connects to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dragon Lee won in 9:31

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good cruiserweight match, still lacked connective tissue, and there’s a few different points when this probably should have ended before the finish, or at least use a rope break instead of kicking out, but that might also just be me. For Lee and Axiom they got a chance to showcase their abilities and did so.

Post match we get some respect between Lee and Axiom.

After this break Santos Escobar will talk.