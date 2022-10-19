wrestling / News
STRONG Openweight Tag Title Match & More Added to NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has added several matches to their Rumble On 44th Street show later this month. NJPW announced an updated lineup for the show on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The show takes place on October 28th in New York City.
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC
* KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston
* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors
