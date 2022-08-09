wrestling / News
Stu Grayson On His Lack of TV Time in AEW, Deciding to Leave
Stu Grayson exited AEW in April after his contract expired, and the Dark Order member recently discussed his lack of TV time as a factor in leaving. Grayson’s contract expired in April after the two sides were unable to come to terms, and Grayson spoke with Slam Wrestling in a new interview promoting his upcoming appearances. You can check out the highlights below:
On not getting much TV time: “Kenny Omega has tried to work with me since forever. In 13 years I had like 13 matches—something like that—it’s very hard to show the world how good you are in such a limited amount of time. I would trade in a hundred dark matches for 15 minutes on television.”
On leaving the company: “I never wanted to get paid to do nothing. I’d rather make less money and be useful than being useless and make a ton of money. That’s not how I am. I need to be challenged. I would go to the gym and hit a massive leg day so that way I’d feel challenged.”
