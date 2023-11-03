Suge D Praises AR Fox, Says He Never Phones In Matches

Suge D is a fan of AR Fox, praising the AEW star for giving his all in the ring. Suge D appeared on Fightful Overbooked’s Indied podcast and during the conversation, he singles out Fox as a performer who gives 100% every night.

“Since the day I met AR Fox, all the way back in the day in FIP, AR Fox is one of my favorite wrestlers because that man don’t know how to phone it in,” Suge said. “I’ve seen him have mania quality matches for three people, I’ve seen him have it with stadiums now, which he deserves. He don’t know how to turn down. This man will be a broken mess but will still come out the curtain and give you everything. It’s not a discussion, he goes out there and he’s got to do it his way. I want that, I want to be on AR Fox time.”

Fox will face Swerve Strickland on this week’s AEW Collision.