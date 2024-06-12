wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland to Speak on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW has confirmed another segment for tonight’s edition of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will be speaking on tonight’s show as we head closer to Forbidden Door, where he’s scheduled to defend the title against Will Ospreay.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, featuring Swerve Strickland, will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* We’ll hear from AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland
* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party
* RUSH in action
