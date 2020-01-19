Sylvain Grenier Is Training To Become a WWE Agent

In an interview with TVA Sports (via Fightful), former WWE World tag team champion Sylvain Grenier revealed that he is currently training to become an agent for the company. He said that he met with Kevin Dunn in April of last year, and was invited to the Smackdown premiere in October.

He said: “For the moment, I’m in training. But eventually, I will be assigned to the red team or the blue team, Raw or SmackDown. I’m going to do a TV show a week, every PPV and once a month, I’m going to tour house show.”

He said that he will fine tune things to get Vince McMahon’s message to the wrestlers. Pat Patterson, who is friends with Greiner, didn’t know he had the job until it was official.