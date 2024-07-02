– During a recent edition of Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier recalled his time in the WWE developmental system. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sylvain Grenier on not understanding the rules and culture of pro wrestling: “I nearly got killed. I was a f**king idiot. They don’t teach you the respect thing, because I respect everybody, that’s just me. I respect everybody, that’s just me. I respect everybody, but there’s a level of respect in wrestling.”

On his early experience in OVW: “F**king monsters, and midgets, and f**king fat guy, and phenomenal girls, athletes, and I’m like, ‘Wow, what is this?’ And a lot of great wrestlers, a lot of phenomenal, technical wrestlers.”

On getting heat for calling Big Show by his real name: “No ‘Big Show’ it’s not ‘Big Show,’ it’s Paul. You know? So, in my head, it went that way, so I went there and I’m like, ‘Yeah, Paul’ because I said ‘Paul’ I got heat, ‘No, it’s not Paul, it’s Big Show.'”