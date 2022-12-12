Sylvain Grenier Shares How Ric Flair Appearance Plans Fell Through

Sylvain Grenier shared a few details about how Ric Flair’s potential appearance at a recent FWE Wrestling event in Raleigh, NC was unfortunately never realized. Speaking with the Culture State podcast, Grenier explained that negotiations were seemingly in the final stages before hitting a snag (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the attempt to get Ric Flair scheduled for the event: “We were ‘that close’ to getting Ric Flair for the show. He had wrestled his last match six months ago and was doing appearances, we really tried hard. Ric actually said yes, but I think it was his agent, he had some other stuff to take care of and the travel and the schedule, it was that close. Maybe next time. Now, we have Billy Gunn, who is on TV with AEW.”