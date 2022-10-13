Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

NJPW has announced a big tag team match and more for this month’s Rumble On 44th Street event. The promotion announced the following matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on October 28th from the Times Square Palladium in NYC:

* Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston

* KOPW Match: Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo

The full announcement reads:

First Matches set for Rumble on 44th Street!【NJoA】

A big tag team headline match, ELP and Shingo continue to war.

The first matches have been made for Rumble on 44th Street, with the pay per view spectacular in the Times Square Palladium in NYC set to see some incredible action on Friday October 28.

For the first time ever, Eddie Kingston will team with Kazuchika Okada to take on Jay White and Juice Robinson. When Kingston was unable to participate in a scheduled six man tag at Las Vegas’ Autumn Attack, White took exception and blasted the Mad King for ‘not having the balls’ to face the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Kingston would be raring to go one on one, but after retaining his title at Ryogoku Sumo Hall this past Monday, Kazuchika Okada stood in the Switchblade’s path. White vs Okada awaits in the Tokyo Dome on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and out first official preview of that main event will see a unique team against Jay White and Juice Robinson. On a losing streak at current that includes dropping a decision to Kingston’s running buddy Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, Robinson wants to get back on track before the end of the year, but can he?

Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo go head to head in a rematch from Declaration of Power. In Ryogoku Monday, Takagi was victorious in the KOPW 2022 “Who’s Your Daddy” Match, forcing Phantasmo to make a humiliating declaration to the “Dragon Daddy”. Yet just when it seemed as if Shingo and ELP would hug all their issues out, a low blow was followed by Phantasmo breaking the KOPW 2022 trophy into smithereens.

Infuriated by the actions of his “son”, Shingo will now head into a rematch with Phantasmo on American soil, putting the KOPW on the line for the first time outside of Japan- at least, whatever remains of the physical trophy itself. With tensions only continuing to escalate, what rules might the two of them pick for this enocunter? Find out soon!