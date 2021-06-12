Tag Team Bout Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE will see a tag team match take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez will take on Big E. and Kevin Owens on next week’s show, the final show before Hell in a Cell.

The match was made after Owens and E. defeated Crews and Sami Zayn in a match on tonight’s show, with Zayn taking the pinfall. Crews then blamed Zayn for the loss and laid out the challenge for next week, which was accepted.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.