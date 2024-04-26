Tag Team Match Added to Tomorrow Night’s AEW Collision

A tag team match between The Acclaimed and the Grizzled Young Veterans has been added to tomorrow night’s AEW Collision. It was announced yesterday that James Drake and Zack Gibson will make their AEW debuts this weekend, with the pair challenging the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. Now the match is official. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

* Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

* The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Swerve Strickland to open the show