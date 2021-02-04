UPDATED: Triple Threat Revolver Match, Tag Team Match Announced For Impact Wrestling No Surrender

UPDATE: Impact Wrestling has announced a Triple Threat Revolver match for No Surrender as well, pitting eight men against each other in a unique match. Three men start and compete in a triple threat until one of them is pinned or submitted. Then another man takes their place and that continues until the final three, which will decide the ultimate winner. It will feature Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian

Original: Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for their No Surrender event, which streams on Impact Plus on February 13. Matt Cardona will team with Eddie Edwards against Hernandez and Brian Myers. This brings the match count up to four so far. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party

* Impact X Division Championship: TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju

* Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez

* Triple Threat Revolver: Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian