wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Set Announced For Shot At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

July 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament for a title shot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The tournament was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite with the winning team getting the title shot at the August 24th PPV in London.

FTR advanced in the tournament by defeating JedSpeed in the first round. The other first round competitors have not been revealed as of yet.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jeremy Thomas

