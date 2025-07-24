wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Set Announced For Shot At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
July 23, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament for a title shot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The tournament was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite with the winning team getting the title shot at the August 24th PPV in London.
FTR advanced in the tournament by defeating JedSpeed in the first round. The other first round competitors have not been revealed as of yet.
