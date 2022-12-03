Tammy Sytch’s Lawyer Files Motion to Push Back Hearing In DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch’s public defender has filed to delay the next pre-trial hearing in her DUI manslaughter case. PWInsider reports that the public defender filed the motion asking for a continuance, as you can see below.

The court has yet to rule on the motion for the delay. Sytch faces several charges including DUI manslaughter, a third degree felony, in the case related to her traffic accident that resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lancaster in Ormand Beach, Florida. Sytch and her fiance James Pente are also being sued by Lancaster’s family in civil court.

The motion reads: