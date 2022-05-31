Tammy Sytch’s Arraignment On DUI Manslaughter Charge & More Set For Tuesday

Tammy Sytch is set to be arraigned on charges including DUI manslaughter tomorrow. As PWInsider reports, Sytch will be in court tomorrow to be arraigned on the nine charges she faces in regard to the car accident that resulted in a 75 year-old man dying in March.

The site reports that a criminal hearing is scheduled for 1:35, with an official arraignment following during which Sytch will enter her plea. As has been reported Sytch was arrested earlier this month and chagred with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. DUI Manslaughter is a felony and if convicted on that charge, she could face up to 30 years in prison (with a four-year minimum sentence) and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sytch has been in jail after her bail was revoked and she was remanded back to jail. The DA in the case had argued that Sytch’s past probation violations showed that she would continue to be a threat if allowed out during trial.