UPDATED: Tammy Sytch Arrested, Charged With DUI Manslaugher & More in Relation to Fatal Car Accident

UPDATED: A new report has details on the charges filed against Tammy Sytch in relation to the fatal car accident she was involved in back in March. As noted, Sytch was arrested this evening in Florida and PWInsider reports that she was charged with nine charges including:

* DUI Manslaughter (DUI causing the death of a person)

* Driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury)

* Seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property

The site reports that DUI Manslaughter is a felony and if convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison (with a four-year minimum sentence) and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sytch is currently being processed into Volusia County Branch Jail, which is in Daytona Beach. The bond is $227,500, of which $200,000 is for the DUI Manslaughter charge.

ORIGINAL: Tammy Sytch has reportedly been arrested in connection to the car accident from March that resulted in a man’s death. As you may recall, Sytch was involved in a three-car accident on March 25th on U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County, Florida. Julian L. Lasseter, who was in the car that Sytch crashed into (which in turn collided with a third vehicle), passed away after being rushed to the hospital.

PWInsider reports that Sytch was arrested on Friday evening in Ormond Beach, Florida. Details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear, though the site has confirmed that at least one of the charges is DUI-related. Authorites had previously been waiting on toxicology reports after a search warrant allowed them to draw her blood while she was hospitalized after the accident, and the results came back this week.

Sytch, who is being sued by Lasseter’s estate over the incident, has claimed she was having a seizure before the ac accident and stated that she was only going about 10 MPH at the time of the collision. She also claimed that Lasseter had a heart attack and that the heart attack was “nothing to do with my seizure.”

Sytch also alleged that the car she was driving was hers, although the Ormond Beach Police report for the incident lists her boyfriend James F. Pente as the owner of the car she was driving.