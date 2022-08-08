wrestling / News

Tatum Paxley Says She’ll Be Okay After NXT Live Event Match Was Stopped

August 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 2.0 - Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley Image Credit: WWE.com

As previously reported, a match between Tatum Paxley and Sloane Jacobs at an NXT live event on Saturday was stopped due to a possible injury for Paxley. However, she took to Twitter to let fans know that she will be okay.

She wrote: “Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in! I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.

