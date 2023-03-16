Taya Valkyrie Makes AEW Debut, Confronts Jade Cargill On Dynamite

Taya Valkyrie made her debut for AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, coming out to confront Jade Cargill. Wednesday’s show saw Cargill defeat Nicole Matthews in a Canadian Open Challenge to retain her TBS Championship. After the match, Cargill asked if that was all Canada had to offer, after which Valkyrie came out to the ring.

Valkyrie got in Cargill’s face, but Cargill backed off and when Leila Grey tried to attack she was laid out by Valkyrie. Cargill tried to move in but was held back by Mark Sterling and the referees.

Valkyrie is a former Impact Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion, the current four-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, and the current and inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion. Tony Khan confirmed after the appearance that Valkyrie is All Elite, having signed with the company.

Looks like @thetayavalkyrie has answered TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill's question here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RzjrKMIHzo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023