Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo Set For MLW War Chamber

Taya Valkyrie will defend her World Featherweight Championship against Delmi Exo at MLW War Chamber next month. MLW announced on Friday that Valkryie will battle the newly-signed Exo at the April 6th show at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

The full announcement reads:

Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo for World Featherweight Championship signed for MLW in NYC April 6

See Valkyrie vs. Exo live April 6 in New York City at MLW WAR CHAMBER

Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Taya Valkyrie’s reign as the inaugural World Featherweight Champion marches towards a milestone 6th title defense as Valkyrie squares off with Delmi Exo in New York City.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by embarking on a singles career and it starts with a big stakes title bout.

Valkyrie has vanquished all challengers. Facing one of the most popular competitors in the featherweight division in Delmi Exo, look for Valkyrie to continue with her controversial aggressive style – a style that’s been brutal and proven effective.

Can Delmi Exo overwhelm the World Featherweight Champion with her signature Tornado DDT, Plancha Suicida, or Exocution?

Will Valkyrie topple one of the most promising challengers to her title reign?

CARD

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

National Openweight Champion John Hennigan

Real1

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

B3CCA

Billie Starkz

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Willie Mack

Sam Adonis

FBI