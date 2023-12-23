Ted DiBiase Wasn’t a Fan Of Goldust Character, Doesn’t Think He’d Have Done It

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Dustin Rhodes portraying the Goldust gimmick in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he liked the Goldust character: “Not really. To Dustin’s [Rhodes] credit, I never really talked to him about it. I didn’t really want to bring it up, you know, whether he was mad about it or not mad about it. But he did the best he could with it, I believe so. And the other thing I often wonder sometimes if it’s for whatever reason, if this was meant taking a shot of Dusty [Rhodes], I don’t know.”

On whether he would’ve portrayed a gimmick like Goldust: “Honestly, I don’t think so. No. I don’t think I could have done it. When you do something, you know, your heart’s got to be in it. it’s kind of like, ‘Okay, I’ll be a character in your show.’ I wouldn’t have been able to do it for that reason.”

