On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the Vince McMahon allegations made by former WWE employee Janel Grant. You can check out some highlights below:

Ted DiBiase on the allegations against Vince McMahon: “I’ve been kind of sad recently with all the stuff going on with Vince. That’s heart-wrenching, really. I don’t know, it’s kind of like, it’s a double edged sword there. I mean, one part of me is [like] if it hadn’t been for Vince, where wrestling has gone would have never happened. By the same token, when you look at some of the things that he’s been accused of doing? I don’t know, it’s just really — it’s just sad. I can’t say anything in any other way, it’s just sad. I mean, it makes me wonder — you know, what are his children thinking when they read that stuff. It’s just sad, man.

On coming to terms with the allegations: “It’s just — yeah, leaves me speechless. It’s kind of like this: the Million Dollar Man is gonna say this. There are some things money can’t buy. And money cannot buy integrity.”

On Ric Flair: “To Ric’s credit, Rick was one hell of a worker. You know, nobody can take that from him. He and I never got — we’ve worked a few times, but man, I would have loved to have been able to just work a whole program with him.”

