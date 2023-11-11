Ted DiBiase On Why He Liked Working Singles Matches Over Tag Teams

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working the traditional WWE Survivor Series 1988 elimination tag team match, why he preferred working singles matches instead of tag team bouts, and more.

You can check out some highlights below:

On working in tag teams: “I’ve been in tag matches, and I and Mike Rotunda, IRS, had a great run together as a tag team. I always liked it better when I was on my own. We had a great run as a tag team. We won the belts a couple of times, and I can’t remember who we finally dropped them to. I don’t dislike tag teams. I had plenty of fun with the tag team.”

On the Survivor Series format: “Well, it was okay. It’s different and that’s what you want. You have to give — you can’t keep giving the people the same old thing. And so it’s just another avenue. But you like some things and some things you don’t. And you always got to be like in a thing there, where you’re going to have five guys on a team. You got to work some of this out now, not the whole match. But just like key hotspots where, ‘Okay, I’m going to end up in the ring with you, and we’re going to do this.’ And then that’s our contribution to the match. And you might have more than one contribution to the match.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.