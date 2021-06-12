Tegan Nox Says Brie Larson Was Interested In a WWE Appearance

Tegan Nox says that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was interested in getting in a WWE ring. Nox worked out with Larson in a video made for the actress’ YouTube account, and speaking with Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Nox said that Larson was interested in doing something with the company.

“When I did that whole thing with Brie Larson, she was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to get in the ring,'” Nox said (per Fightful). “I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m looking at the people filming like, ‘Can we sort this out because that would be really cool’ … [Larson] said she had some big interests in being there and she came to some shows when they were in LA and you know, she loved all the theatrics and how physical and stuff it was and I was like, ‘Look, we can sort this out. I’m sure we can, we have Bad Bunny and stuff right now.”

Nox also noted that she nearly asked if she could cameo in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, noting, “I tried so hard [to get the confidence to ask to do a cameo in a movie]. I built my confidence up the entire shoot going, ‘I’m going to ask, I’m going to ask, I’m going to ask,’ and when it came time to ask I went, ‘Nope.’”