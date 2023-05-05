Tennessee Titans CEO Says WWE WrestleMania Coming To Nashville In 2027

WWE is bringing WrestleMania to Nashville in 2027, according to Tennessee Titans CEO Burke Nihill. During an interview on 104.5 The Zone, Nihill said that WWE had committed to bringing the PPV to Nashville in the new Titans Stadium, which is set to open in 2026.

WWE has not yet confirmed the news, which would be the first time WrestleMania took place in Tennessee. That PPV would be WrestleMania 43.

The stadium will be an enclosed venue and seat 60,000 people for football, per PWInsider.