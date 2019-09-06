wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: AEW All Out Review, Thoughts on Cody vs. Chris Jericho Reveal
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review the much hyped AEW All Out pay-per-view from Chicago, break down the latest King of the Ring tournament matches, talk about the newly announced Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Title at Full Gear live as the news breaks and our weekly Zack Ryder story!
AEW All Out Review: 0:00
King Of The Ring Bracket: 1:12:31
AEW All Out PPV Buys: 1:22:22
Zack Ryder’s Spending: 1:24:58
BREAKING: Cody vs. Chris Jericho: 1:35:36
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
Music found at theresonantcomplex.com
Follow @JustinWatry on Twitter
Thanks for listening.
More Trending Stories
- NXT Not Expected to Be Treated Like Main Roster Brand After USA Network Move
- Eric Bischoff On the Arn Anderson-Sid Vicious Stabbing Incident, How WCW Handled It, Ric Flair Helping Save Arn’s Job
- Update on WWE Using Bullet Points For Several Raw Promos, Push to Continue That Trend
- More Details on WWE Creative Shakeup: Rowan/Reigns Storyline Considered ‘Botched’