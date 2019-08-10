wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Ranking The Best/Worst WWE Summerslam Matches Of All-Time
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry talks about his top five Canadian born wrestlers of all-time, ranks the best and worst matches in WWE Summerslam history, plus offers up a quick preview of the 2019 pay-per-view event this Sunday night.
Top Canadian Born Wrestlers (0:00-3:14)
Worst Summerslam Matches Ever (3:15-16:15)
Best Summerslam Matches Ever (16:16-44:34)
Summerslam 2019 Preview (44:35-46:07)
