The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW TV Deal Breakdown, NJPW BOSJ Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 20. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will do a deep discussion of the AEW TV deal, look at the changes to the WWE MITB card, break down the first four nights of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors, and then following a fan request, Larry books a WWE men & women’s G1 blocks. The show is approximately 116–minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW TV Deal: 4.50
* WWE MITB Changes: 38.50
* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 1 Review: 50.45
* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 2 Review: 63.45
* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 3 Review: 76.30
* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 4 Review: 87.40
* Booking WWE G1 Blocks: 108.25
