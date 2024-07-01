The Elite Defeat The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The Elite picked up a big trios win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, defeating The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Young Nucks and Kazuchika Okada defeated Scissor Ace on Sunday’s PPV, with Okada getting the pinfall on Tanahashi after a Rainmaker.

Okada went to hit another Rainmaker on Tanahashi after the match, but Billy Gunn came out to make the save. You can see clips from the match below.

You can tell Okada is having so much fun in AEW#ForbiddenDoor #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/iJSvmeoPJV — James(WeAreProWrestling) (@WAPW_Wrestling) July 1, 2024