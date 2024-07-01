wrestling / News

The Elite Defeat The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

June 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Matt Jackson Kazuchika Okada Elite Image Credit: AEW

The Elite picked up a big trios win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, defeating The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Young Nucks and Kazuchika Okada defeated Scissor Ace on Sunday’s PPV, with Okada getting the pinfall on Tanahashi after a Rainmaker.

Okada went to hit another Rainmaker on Tanahashi after the match, but Billy Gunn came out to make the save. You can see clips from the match below.

Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.

