Join 411’s Live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 main show coverage! My apologies for being unavailable for the Zero Hour portion, as work does not currently allow me to be home and ready to review by 6:30 PM. Maybe that will change in the future, maybe it won’t. In any event, we’ve got more than enough matches here to shake a stick at & have a good time with, so let’s get right to the festivities!

-We are live from Long Island! Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness & Taz are your hosts.

MJF vs. Hechicero: We have ring announcements from AEW & NJPW’s guys in that role. MJF’s hometown crowd is firmly behind him. “Long Island’s Own” is on the back of MJF’s entrance jacket as he crowd surfs for a second. I remember the last time some punk tried that, didn’t end well. Hechicero with a kick to MJF. He floats into an armbar but MJF quickly gets out. MJF offers a handshake…MJF with a kick. Headlock, off the ropes, strut by MJF and some hip swiveling. MJF with a flip into a poke to the eye. Hechicero pulls MJF outside through the middle rope, joins MJF there but gets tossed into the barricade twice. Hechicero takes a seat, MJF hits the Olay kick, sending Hechicero into the ring announcer area. Back to the ring. Hechicero takes advantage of a paused MJF and targets the left arm & shoulder. Hechicero with a choke in the ropes, MJF breaks it, Heat Seeker blocked, twisting splash by Hechicero gets two. Spinning hammerlock into a backbreaker by Hechicero, elbow drop gets two. Hechicero & MJF both try pile drivers, Hechicero with a knee strike in the corner and some strutting. A Long Island Salute from Hechicero! MJF blocks the pile driver and backdrops Hechicero. Clotheslines by MJF. Pile driver finally hit by MJF, but that arm is still giving him problems. Hechicero blocks a suplex and hits a dropkick off the ropes. Hechicero hits a big move into an arm breaker, MJF reverses into the Salt of the Earth. Hechicero gets out, then locks in his double arm bar. MJF’s right foot reaches the ropes. Double clothesline sends both men down. Hechicero misses a knee into the corner and MJF rams his head off the turnbuckle ten times. Then ten punches and a bite by MJF. Panama Sunrise by MJF! Brainbustaaaaaaaa by MJF gets three!

Winner: MJF (9:49 via pinfall)

The Elite have a fancy video putting themselves over.

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) vs. Scissor Ace (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens): Say what you will about Okada’s stint here so far, the fans still want to see him. Caster breaks the AEW record for usage of the word “bitch” during his rap. Bowens & Daddy Ace scissor. Caster & Okada start. Okada cheap shots Tanahashi off the apron, and this makes Tanahashi tag in. Staredown between two NJPW legends. Okada teases some combat and opts to tag in Nicholas intstead. Tanahashi with the headlock. Elbow in the corner, crossbody gets no count. Tag to Bowens. Bowens with some kicks, go-behind, quick pin attempt, arm drag by Bowens. Acclaimed with some double teaming, both Jacksons get slammed. Okada gets chased out by Tanahashi so they can hit the Scissor Me Timbers on the Bucks. Some air guitar action by the three good guys. Caster gets hit by Okada, then eats three kicks in the corner. Okada with a neckbreaker on Caster. Nicholas puts on Caster’s headphones while Max gets beat up some more. Bucks with some double teaming now. Matthew runs the ropes a few times, then plants a smooch on Nicholas. Matthew destroys his air guitar, then stomps Caster down in the corner. Okada back in with a seated dropkick to Caster. Some fans chant for a former AEW wrestler and get shouted down by other fans. Big crossbody by Caster, but Okada prevents a tag. Bowens finally tags in and goes ham on the Bucks. Famouser on Nicholas. Bowens punches Okada down. Matthew misses a splash in the corner, as does Nicholas. Reverse Angle Slam on Matthew gets two. Double clotheslines by both tag teams lead to Okada & Tanahashi tagging in. Forearms by Tanahashi. Bodyslam, then a flipping senton off the middle rope gets two. Dragon screw by Tanahashi, then a Texas Cloverleaf. Superkick by Nicholas, and now it’s time for everyone to strike everyone. Arrival on Okada, then the Mike Drop! Tanahashi goes up top, but the Bucks break that up temporarily. HIGH FLY FLO meets knees from Okada. The Bucks pump up their shoes then hit some superkicks. Bucks with topes to the outside on the Acclaimed. Okada with the slam on Tanahashi, then goes up top for the elbow drop. RAINMAKER PO-never mind it’s a finger instead. Tanahashi rolls Okada up for two, then blocks some kicks from the Bucks. Dropkick from Okada, then the Rainmakerrrrrrrrrrrrr gets three on Tanahashi.

Winners: The Elite (13:00 via pinfall)

Okada teases more violence, but Daddy Ass runs out to make the save.

Owen Hart Cup First Round Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi: