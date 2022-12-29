wrestling / News

The Elite Ties Best Of Seven Series Against Death Triangle On AEW Dynamite

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The Elite have pulled even in their Best of Seven series with Death Triangle, defeating the latter team on AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated the Trios Champions in a Falls Count Anywhere match on this week’s show to tie things up at three wins apiece.

The final match will take place on the January 11th episode of Dynamite, which will be a ladder match.

