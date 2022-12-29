The Elite Ties Best Of Seven Series Against Death Triangle On AEW Dynamite

The Elite have pulled even in their Best of Seven series with Death Triangle, defeating the latter team on AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated the Trios Champions in a Falls Count Anywhere match on this week’s show to tie things up at three wins apiece.

The final match will take place on the January 11th episode of Dynamite, which will be a ladder match.

One-Winged-Angel through the table by @KennyOmegaManX to secure the victory, and even the score in the 6th match of this #BestOf7Series for the #AEW World Trios Championship!#AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BQTVDsQPlk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022