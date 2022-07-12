The Great Khali Responds To Accusations That He Slapped Toll Worker In India

The Tribune in India reports that WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was recently accused of slapping a toll worker in Ludhiana following an argument. It’s stated that a purported video of the incident features Khali arguing with the worker, but that the clip does not show him slapping anyone.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday, though no complaints were filed by either party.

Khali has since took to Instagram to post a video in response to the accusations, noting that a toll tax employee “misbehaved for selfie” and after being denied the selfie, the employee “ruthlessly passed racist comments” towards him.

“Hello Friends. Yesterday while going to karnal, toll tax employee of Phillaur stopped my car and misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, he ruthlessly passed racist comments also used bad words. That’s all I want to say. Thank you 🙏,” Khali wrote.

You can view Khali’s response below.