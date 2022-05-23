The Hardys Send a Message On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with The Hardys sending a message to The Young Bucks. You can see the full video and a recap below:

* We start with Bobby Fish going on a rant about Lyft and Uber and how he can’t get over the bulls**t about how people can’t do it correctly. The Super Elite come in being very cool about the matter and talk about how it’s all good. Fish doesn’t understand why they’re so chill and they start kissing each other on the cheek, but when Cutler goes to kiss Fish on the cheek he gets slammed into the wall. The group tells Fish to relax and they give him their “Live, Love, Superkick” montage. Fish gets superkicked by everyone and then he is part of the mantra.

THEME SONG

* Chuck Taylor is backstage watching Trent say that Roppongi Vice is back together, looking upset and crying. He cuts Tent out of his Best Friends T-shirt as John Silver and Alex Reynolds walk up and ask him if he needs friends. Chuck asks if they’re still spooky and perverts, and SIlver says they’re still spooky and he’ll grab Trent’s dick right now. Chuck asks them to teach him, and Reynolds says “Oh, we’re gonna teach you real good!”

* The Bucks are doing their montage when Ricky Starks walks in and tries to get involved. Matt tells him to leave, and they start over only to have Danhausen appear and montage-bomb them. They get pissed about it but Nick tells Matt to relax and remember the mantra. Danhausen says it’s “Live, Laugh, Love that Danhausen.” Matt gets pissed ans is almost ready to superkick him but Nick tells him not to. They eject Danhausen and finish the montage.

* Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas are hanging out and Avalon is upset about the fact that he didn’t make any progress talking to the woman who walked by last week. Ray says he’s Pretty Peter Avalon and there are many other women out there, noting that every failure is a new opportunity. Another woman walks by and Peter goes to try again. Peter says his breath stinks and asks for gum, taking some out of Rosas’ mouth before walking off.

* Tony Schiavone appears to say “Don’t go anywhere, later in the episode we’re going to have the Dark Order!”

* The Hardys are walking out of the trainer’s room before Dynamite and Matt says that they have the Bucks right where they want to be, and they’ll be out there tonight.

* We then get footage of the Bucks coming out for Jeff vs. Adam Cole on Dynamite, Sting appearing, and it all ending with a Super Elite beatdown.

* Backstage, Cutler is ready for the Dark Order’s segment and said they had a countdown for it, but they don’t have any ideas. They try to do some of their previous hits to no succcess. Maki Itoh walks up and says “You motherf**ker!” before talking Silver’s water bottle and swinging it around at crotch level.

* Adam Cole is backstage on the phone talking about how Elden Ring is the greatest game of all time before hanging up to do a post-show media scrum as the greatest BTE Champion of all-time and a finalist in the Owen Hart Tournament. Daniels appears and says he has a question: is Cole ready to defend the BTE Championship here and now? He says not even COVID could keep him away from his destiny. He starts sneezing suddenly and says he has COVID, but then gets cured and says he’s here to take the title back.

Cole says the rematch will be a Best Two of Three Falls match at AEW Double or Nothing Fanfest. They shake on it.

* Cutler films himself talking about having been at Comic-Con Revolution and filming stuff but it was too long, so he has the Young Bucks-approved version, which features only footage of people in Jordans and Young Bucks action figures at first. We then see Cutler with Artist Alley booth vendor AJ Moore, who does art of wrestlers. Cutler bought a poster of The Hardys.

* We then see The Hardys break into the Bucks’ trailer after Dynamite and Matt demands to know where the Bucks are. Matt tells Cutler to turn his camera on to send a message. Matt tells Cutler to take his hand and says he has a special message to deliver to the Bucks. Matt low blows Cutler and then Matt says “Bucks! You are dead.” They then leave the trailer, and Matt apologizes for not helping Jeff.

* The post-video stinger has Cutler back in Ontario, California says he has a message from the Hardys. He shakes Matt and Nick’s hands and then kicks them in the balls to end the week.