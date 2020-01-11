Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE

– Fightful released an update today on the pending free agency status of WWE Superstars and former tag team champions, The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). As of now, their current WWE contracts are slated to expire in the spring. According to the latest report, a WWE source indicated their contract status remains in question. Specifically, the Dawson and Wilder haven’t “outright rejected” the new deals WWE has offered them. However, they were not “quick to accept them either.” As a result, The Revival’s contract status has “remained the same” as it has been in previous months.

The source went on to say that WWE is “throwing everything at the Revival, and they’re just saying, ‘We’ll let you know.'” Also, what Dawson and Wilder want is a “well-booked tag team division.”

It was reported in April 2019 by Fightful that WWE offered both men five-year contracts said to be worth $500,000 per year to remain in WWE. Since that time, The Revival has held both the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles.

Fightful notes that last year WWE even offered The Revival multi-year deals that were worth close to $550,000 each, and both of them passed on those deals. Additionally, the report goes on to mention that the offers for Dawson and Wilder have both “approached and exceeded” the levels in which Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed to stay with WWE, which are said to be even higher than the $550,000 contracts Revival were offered at one point in 2019. WWE’s offers to Dawson and Wilder are rumored to have included reduced dates.

Regarding The Revival, most top WWE executives and names of influence within the company reportedly want them to stay. However, the main issue is getting WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on board with what they want and their tag team act.