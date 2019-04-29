The Revival Reportedly Offered 5-Year, $500,000 Deals From WWE

It was reported earlier this year that The Revival were unhappy with the state of tag team wrestling in WWE and wanted out of the company. At the time, it was claimed that WWE asked the two to stick around and give them a chance to turn things around. The team were given a brief run with the RAW tag team titles that ended at Wrestlemania when they were defeated by Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

Now Fightful reports that WWE has offered Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder five-year contracts worth $500,000 per year, which neither Dash nor Dawson could ‘say yeah’ to at this time. As of this afternoon the two have not accepted the deal and do not appear to have plans to do so. However, they are set to meet with the company later today.

WWE has had a lot of wrestlers and employees leave in recent months, including Tye Dillinger, Dean Ambrose, Hideo Itami, Dustin Rhodes and writers like RD Evans, Kazeem Famuyide and Dave Schilling. Meanwhile other wrestlers are unhappy with their status in the company like Luke Harper, Mike and Maria Kanellis and Sasha Banks.

This report would seem to confirm the claims of Jim Ross, who said in an interview that WWE had offered another undercard talent $500,000 to keep them from leaving.