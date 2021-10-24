The Rock Comments on Support For a Presidential Run: ‘Core Values Matter’

The Rock shared some thoughts on polls that show high levels of support for him to make a US Presidential run. As you may recall, the actor and WWE alumnus was asked about by Vanity Fair a couple weeks ago about a poll from earlier in the year that found 46% of people supporting the idea of him campaigning for the office. At the time, he said, “You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

Rock posted to Instagram on Saturday to promote the Vanity Fair interview. He reiterates what he said in the piece and discussed how affecting it is to him to have that support, thanking Vanity Fair for the piece and discussing the importance of “core values”: