wrestling / News
The Rock Comments on Support For a Presidential Run: ‘Core Values Matter’
The Rock shared some thoughts on polls that show high levels of support for him to make a US Presidential run. As you may recall, the actor and WWE alumnus was asked about by Vanity Fair a couple weeks ago about a poll from earlier in the year that found 46% of people supporting the idea of him campaigning for the office. At the time, he said, “You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”
Rock posted to Instagram on Saturday to promote the Vanity Fair interview. He reiterates what he said in the piece and discussed how affecting it is to him to have that support, thanking Vanity Fair for the piece and discussing the importance of “core values”:
“Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day.
The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President.
For my @vanityfair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking buddy:), Chris Heath about my honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.
But here’s the truth/
46% of Americans galvanized in support me being President is so humbling and it really sits me down and I shake my head in awe.
But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country.
And I care about every fucking American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them.
There’s no delusion here.
I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate.
And that’s where I am today.
I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on.
Core values matter.
Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of shit.
I’m not a politician, but that’s the truth.
Thanks @vanityfair and thanks Chris for chopping this polarizing, yet important subject up with me and our country”
More Trending Stories
- AEW and Impact Wrestling Working Relationship Rumored To Be Over After Tonight
- Backstage Details on Incident Between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown
- Kylie Rae Releases Statement, Announces Hiatus From Wrestling
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)