The Rock Recalls His WrestleMania X8 Match With Hulk Hogan

The Rock took to Instagram on Tuesday to look back on his famous match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 a day after the match’s 18th anniversary. You can see the video below, in which Rock recalled the match and Vince McMahon asked him what he thought about Hogan coming back. Rock said that he asked how the locker room felt about bringing Hogan and McMahon told him that he spoke with a couple of the leaders of the locker room and it was “mixed.” Rock said that he responded that he loved the idea and that he wanted to wrestle him, which led to the match being decided on.

Rock added that he thought the build was “incredible” to the match and suggested the “Icon vs. Icon” angle, and talked about how they changed it around as the match began so that Rock played the heel and Hogan played the babyface.

