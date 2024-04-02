wrestling / News
The Rock & Roman Reigns Assault & Whip Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins To Close WWE Raw
The Rock and Roman Reigns stood tall over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, beating them down and whipping them to end this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rollins battle Solo Sikoa, a match that came to an end when The Bloodline interfered. Jey Uso fought Jimmy to the back and then The Rock, having taken out Jey, came down to attack Rollins.
Rhodes came down to the ring and tried to Rock Bottom the People’s Champ, but Reigns saved Rock with a Superman Punch on Rollins and a spear to Rhodes. The two then provided to beat their WrestleMania 40 night one opponents down before whipping them with Rock’s weight belt. The Bloodline stood tall to end the show.
#TheRock and #RomanReigns just DESTROYED #CodyRhodes and #SethRollins just days before their blockbuster tag team main event at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/xYxynqNXKb
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2024
NOOOO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HykiUI6Wg7
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2024
