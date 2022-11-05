– It was not the day for The Brawling Brutes to overcome the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) to retain their titles at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event.

The Usos have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions for over a year, winning the belts on July 18, 2021 at Money in the Bank 2021. They added the Raw Tag Team Titles to their collection earlier in March after beating RK-Bro.

