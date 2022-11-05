Join 411’s Live WWE Crown Jewel Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. They head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley followed by a video package for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Omos followed by a video package for Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL. We head to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley followed by a video package for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and then the Kickoff Show hosts break down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.



Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley



Lashley shoves Lesnar knee-first into the ring steps before the bell rings. Lashley spears Lesnar on the outside and then rolls him into the ring. The bell rings, and Lashley spears Lesnar for a second time. Lesnar rolls back to the outside, but Lashley spears Lesnar through the barricade and rolls him back into the ring. Lashley hits another spear in the middle of the ring and goes for the Hurt Lock, but Lesnar counters into a German suplex. Lesnar hits a two more German suplexes and follows up with the F5, but Lashley kicks out at two. Lesnar goes for another F5, but Lashley floats over and clotheslines Lesnar to the outside. Lashley lifts Lesnar onto this shoulders and drives him into the ring post. Lashley rolls Lesnar back into the ring and goes for another spear, but Lesnar tries to counter into an F5, but Lashley counters into a spinebuster. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring, and Lesnar fades to one knee. Lesnar fights back to both feet. Lesnar kicks off the turnbuckle and falls on top of Lashley, but Lashley maintains the Hurt Lock. Lashley won’t break the Hurt Lock, but his shoulders are on the mat with Lesnar on top of him, so the referee makes the three count. After the match, Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock one more time, drags Lesnar to the mat, and then stands tall over him.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley by pinning him while in the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 6:02

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Asuka & Alexa Bliss (Champions) vs. Damage CTRL



Bliss and Kai start the match. Kai takes Bliss down to the mat, but Bliss heads up top and catches Kai with an arm drag takedown out of the corner. Bliss gets a schoolgirl pin for a two count, whips Kai to the ropes, and drops to the mat to trip Kai. Bliss stands on Kai’s back and stomps her face into the mat. Kai creates enough distance to make the tag to Sky, but Bliss makes the tag to Asuka. Sky catches Asuka in a head scissors, but Asuka drops Sky with a shoulder tackle. Asuka makes the tag back to Bliss and bulldogs Sky into Bliss’ boots. Bliss works over Sky, so Sky makes the tag to Kai. Bliss makes the quick tag back to Asuka, and Bliss and Asuka hit stereo drop kicks that send Kai and Sky to the outside. The action returns to the ring, but Kai quickly dumps Asuka back to the outside. Kai makes the tag to Sky as Asuka rolls back into the ring, and Sky immediately takes control by slamming Asuka’s knee into the mat. Kai gets the tag and locks in a knee bar on Asuka’s injured knee. Asuka goes for the tag to Bliss, but Kai pulls Asuka to the opposite corner and makes the tag to Sky. Sky hits a Dragon Screw on Asuka’s injured leg, and then Kai gets the tag and double teams Asuka. Asuka drops both Kai and Sky before finally making the hot tag to Bliss. Bliss cleans house and hits Kai with a tornado DDT out of the corner. Bliss covers Kai, but Sky breaks up the pin. Sky gets the tag and catches Bliss with a double underhook backbreaker. Bliss fights back with a Code Red but only gets a two count. Bliss heads up top, but Sky follows her up there. Kai heads up to join them, but Asuka slides under them to hit the Tower of Doom. Asuka and Kai get the tags, but Kai slams Asuka face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Kai lands a running kick in the corner, but Askua drops Kai and makes the tag to Bliss. Bliss heads up top to set up for Twisted Bliss, but Sky momentarily distracts Bliss. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss, but Kai gets her knees up. Sky goes for an Asai moonsault to the outside, but Asuka slides out of the way. Bliss heads back up top to set up for a second Twisted Bliss, but Nikki Cross rushes the ring while the referee is distracted. Cross hits Bliss with a Whiplash from the top, and Kai covers Bliss for the three count.

Match Result: Dakota Kai defeats Alexa Bliss after a Whiplash from the top from Nikki Cross.

Match Length: 12:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Steel Cage Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett



Kross goes for a clothesline to start, but McIntyre ducks. McIntyre chops the chest and follows up with a back suplex. Kross begins to climb the cage, but McIntyre climbs next to him. Kross knocks McIntyre off the cage, and McIntyre crotches himself on the top rope. McIntyre fights back with a volley of chops in the middle of the ring, but Kross slams McIntyre face-first into the cage to regain control. Kross catapults McIntyre neck-first into the bottom rope and then whips him to the corner, but McIntyre rebounds out of the corner and levels Kross with a running clothesline. McIntyre hits a belly-to-belly suplex and follows up with a neck breaker. McIntyre hits a Michinoku Driver, but Kross kicks out a two. McIntyre takes Kross up to the top turnbuckle, but Kross crotches McIntyre on the top turnbuckle and ties him up in the tree of woe. McIntyre pulls himself up and launches Kross off the top, but Kross gets back to his feet and levels McIntyre with a running knee shot. McIntyre catches Kross in a sleeper, but Kross breaks the hold with a Doomsday Saito. McIntyre gets back to his feet and sets up for the Claymore, but Scarlett distracts McIntyre. The distraction gives Kross enough time to lock the Kross Jacket and then level McIntyre with the Kross Hammer. Kross climbs the cage and makes it to the top, but McIntyre climbs to the top turnbuckle and suplexes Kross all the way back down to the mat. McIntyre tries to head out the cage door, but Scarlett maces both McIntyre and the referee. Kross tries to crawl out the cage door, but McIntyre pulls Kross back to the middle of the ring and levels him with a Claymore. Scarlett locks the cage door herself and taunts McIntyre with the key. McIntyre climbs to the top of the cage, but Scarlett unlocks the cage door and tries to pull Kross to the floor. McIntyre drops to the floor and wins the match just before Scarlett can pull Kross to the floor.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Karrion Kross by escaping the cage.

Match Length: 13:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day is up next.