– During a recent Twitch stream, AEW star Kenny Omega evaluated Triple H as the creative lead in WWE. Omega said on Triple H (via Fightful):

“Everyone seems to know just what he is booking and what he isn’t booking. Even as a wrestler who has kind of like an inside track, I don’t know what his ideas are. I don’t know what’s a result of just what comes from his brain and his brain alone, so I can’t comment to that. What I do appreciate is that he’s open-minded to all the styles of the world of wrestling. I think I’m sure he probably prefers one over the other or some over others, but I like that he’s giving everything a shot.”

Triple H was named as the new head of creative for WWE before WWE SummerSlam 2022 in July of that year.