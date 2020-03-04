The Young Bucks Appear In #FREETHEDELETE Finale Video

This is sure to get the internet talking ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy has posted the latest ‘#FREETHEDELETE’ video and as he makes plans to be buried, he gets a surprise visit. Well, not a surprise to him. Bucks of Youth, he knew you’d come. The Young Bucks do indeed make an appearance at the end of the video, which is where it ends. Matt Hardy has been rumored for AEW for weeks, with The Dark Order hinting that he could be their Exalted One. This video doesn’t exactly confirm he’s going there, but it will certainly raise a few eyebrows.