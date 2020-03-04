wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Appear In #FREETHEDELETE Finale Video
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
This is sure to get the internet talking ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy has posted the latest ‘#FREETHEDELETE’ video and as he makes plans to be buried, he gets a surprise visit. Well, not a surprise to him. Bucks of Youth, he knew you’d come. The Young Bucks do indeed make an appearance at the end of the video, which is where it ends. Matt Hardy has been rumored for AEW for weeks, with The Dark Order hinting that he could be their Exalted One. This video doesn’t exactly confirm he’s going there, but it will certainly raise a few eyebrows.
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look
- Other Wrestling Promoters Comment on Sonny Onoo, GCW Responds to Onoo on Great Muta/WrestleCon Situation
- AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW